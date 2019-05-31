Warren mayor speaks of riverfront redevelopment
WARREN — Mayor Doug Franklin spoke of the redevelopment of the city’s downtown riverfront today at the annual Good Morning Warren breakfast.
He said increasing pedestrian traffic along the river, especially just west of Courthouse Square, will be a focus of the soon-to-be-released strategic plan written by the Trumbull County Planning Commission.
He said mixed-use zoning will figure prominently in areas along the river and downtown.
"This will encourage more pedestrian activity in the area, which drives commerce through foot traffic and attracts a younger demographic who would have otherwise left the area in favor of more progressive locales without a second thought," Franklin said.
