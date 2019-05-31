Two arrested during raids
YOUNGSTOWN
Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving warrants Thursday at two different homes investigating drug activity arrested a person at each home.
About 6 p.m. at an 82 LaBelle Ave. home, WonakeeTaylor, 37, was arrested on drug charges after officers found two bags of fentanyl and a scale in her home.
About 5:10 p.m. Jason Johnson, 40, was taken into custody at his 1531 Oak Lane home on drug and weapons charges after police found a .22-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, several pills, two bags of crack cocaine, a bag of marijuana, a scale and two heroin presses.
Both spent the night in the Mahoning County jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 12, 2014 11:43 a.m.
Vice raids net guns, drugs
- August 13, 2014 midnight
Vice raids net guns, cash
- January 10, 2006 midnight
Four are arrested during drug sweep in New Castle
- June 21, 2018 10:13 a.m.
4 arrested after drugs raids on South, West sides
- May 2, 2019 11:15 a.m.
YPD raids two houses
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.