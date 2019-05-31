Two arrested during raids


May 31, 2019 at 11:23a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving warrants Thursday at two different homes investigating drug activity arrested a person at each home.

About 6 p.m. at an 82 LaBelle Ave. home, WonakeeTaylor, 37, was arrested on drug charges after officers found two bags of fentanyl and a scale in her home.

About 5:10 p.m. Jason Johnson, 40, was taken into custody at his 1531 Oak Lane home on drug and weapons charges after police found a .22-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, several pills, two bags of crack cocaine, a bag of marijuana, a scale and two heroin presses.

Both spent the night in the Mahoning County jail.

