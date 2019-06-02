Struthers officials host fire station open house Saturday

STRUTHERS — City officials are having an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the fire station at 96 Elm St. to give the public a chance to learn more about the proposed replacement fire station.

Historical documents pertaining to the station and renderings of the new fire station will be on display. Doughnuts and refreshments will be provided.

Residents will likely be asked to fund the new station – estimated to cost between $1.8 million and $1.9 million – via a bond issue on the ballot in November. Officials are encouraging residents to visit and ask questions about the project.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com