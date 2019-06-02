Struthers officials host fire station open house Saturday
STRUTHERS — City officials are having an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the fire station at 96 Elm St. to give the public a chance to learn more about the proposed replacement fire station.
Historical documents pertaining to the station and renderings of the new fire station will be on display. Doughnuts and refreshments will be provided.
Residents will likely be asked to fund the new station – estimated to cost between $1.8 million and $1.9 million – via a bond issue on the ballot in November. Officials are encouraging residents to visit and ask questions about the project.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 1, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Struthers hosts fire station open house
- October 7, 2004 midnight
Township unveils upgraded firehouses
- May 28, 2019 8:27 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SATURDAY
- October 10, 2013 6:34 p.m.
Struthers looks to build new fire station
- March 5, 2001 midnight
Hosts wanted for kids
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.