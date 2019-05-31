Springfield's Walker enjoys state track chase

By BRIAN DZENIS

bdzenis@vindy.com

As the stakes have increased throughout the postseason, Garrett Walker has risen to the occasion.

Walker, a four-event state qualifier for Springfield in the OHSAA Track and Field State Championships, has dropped an impressive amount of time in a few weeks in the 400 meter dash, putting him in a prime spot for today’s preliminary races and Saturday’s finals.

“Not going to lie, [I was surprised]. I’ve been running [51 seconds] all year and then at districts I run a 49 and then at regionals a 48,” Walker said. “I was so excited after that. It’s made me that much more excited to go to state.”

Walker is just six-hundredths of a second away from matching the fastest time in Division III (Hannibal River’s Cooper Brown’s 48.86 seconds). He also made the tournament in the 100, 200 and joins sophomores Austin Tindell and Dante Argiro and senior Zach Ebert in the 4x200 relay. Brown was barely ahead of Walker at regionals, but the junior likes the chase.

“I prefer being behind so I can chase and I can see the person I am running with,” Walker said. “Being in lane five and him being in lane four gave me a different challenge, but I feel like I was able to excel and I ran the best time that I’ve ever run before.”

Here’s a look a some of the other state title contenders from the Mahoning Valley:

GUERRA GOING THE DISTANCE

After a strong performance at regionals, McDonald junior Anna Guerra heads to state with the fastest time in the 3200 at 10 minutes, 58.43 seconds, which makes her the only girl in the field with a time below 11 minutes.

“That’s such a great feeling. That’s been my goal since the beginning of the season,” Guerra I knew I was good shape. I had a rough year last year, but getting a new PR makes it so much better.”

DECEPTIVELY FAST

Justin Wright operates in relative anonymity in Wellsville.

He said he flat out does not enjoy the sport of football, so the only real place to see the speed that makes college coaches salivate is on the track. Not many turn up to watch.

“Football is bigger than track at Wellsville — track is not big at all at Wellsville,” Wright said. “Some of my friends know I’m good at track. A lot people think I’m winning these little meets.”

Wright, who is being recruited by Ohio State and Youngstown State in track, holds the best time in the 100-meter dash and the second-fastest time in the 200. He’s also qualified for state in the long jump.

THE VALLEY AT STATE

The total number of area qualifiers is 127 athletes from 37 schools. The Mahoning Valley had 17 combined athletes or relay teams advance to state via an at-large bid. Salem has the most these bids with three. ... McDonald has the most individual track titles across both genders with 33. This year, the Blue Devils have the most athletes among area schools at state with 16, followed by Salem with 15. ... Western Reserve’s Ryan Henry is the only freshman boys shot put thrower in the tournament ... South Range, West Branch and Western Reserve have never had a boys individual champion. East, Columbiana, Crestview and Beaver Local are looking for its first girls champ. ... Brookfield’s Bailey Drapola and Poland’s Jackie Grisdale balanced softball and track this spring. ... Columbiana’s Joey Bable has the sixth-best seed mark in the long jump despite qualifying as an at-large bid. ... Howland’s Vincent Mauri and Canfield’s Giovanni Copploe have the longest wait to take the track as they will be in the D-I 3200 meter run, the third-to-last race in the tournament at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.