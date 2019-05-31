ROAD ALERT | ODOT issues advisories for Mahoning County

AUSTINTOWN — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a number of traffic advisories for Mahoning County.

Beginning June 10, state Route 46 northbound at the Mahoning Avenue intersection in Austintown will be reduced to one lane for draining repairs.

The $700,000 widening project is scheduled to be completed by late October.

Also, starting June 10, state Route 616 between state Routes 170 and 289 will have various lane restrictions through June 21 while the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer’s office performs drainage repairs.

Meanwhile, beginning June 17, Struthers Road on the south side of state Route 630 in New Middletown will be closed from June 17 to 21 for drainage repairs. A detour will be posted.