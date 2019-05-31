New plaque lists those killed in Niles in 1985 tornado

NILES

It's been 34 years since the tornado of May 31, 1985, killed nine people in Niles on its way to killing 18 people in Trumbull and Mercer counties, but new plaques dedicated Friday at the former Niles Park Plaza brought back real-life recollections of that day.

Ralph Delserone, current owner of the plaza on U.S. Route 422, which was the location of many of the Niles deaths, unveiled the plaques in front of a large group of onlookers. One of the plaques for the first time names all nine people who died in Niles.

That is a blessing to Joe Italiano, whose wife, Elaine, died in the tornado. Joe, who attended the ceremony with his daughter, Julie, said he is thankful for so many things, despite the tragedy of losing his wife and Julie losing her mother at age 5.

"I'm thankful my daughter is well. It is devastating being 5 years old, to know your mom is not coming home," said Joe, of Boardman.