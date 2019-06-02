Gilmour Academy tops Poland 11-0 in regional semifinal
HUDSON — The Gilmour Academy baseball team scored five runs in the first inning on its way to an 11-0 victory over Poland in a Division II regional semifinal Friday at The Ball Park at Hudson.
Return to Vindy.com and read Saturday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
