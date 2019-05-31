Gil Blair to replace Glenn Holmes in 63rd House

COLUMBUS

The Ohio House Democratic Caucus has selected Gil Blair to replace Glenn Holmes as the 63rd House District representative.

Blair, a Weathersfield Township trustee and assistant Warren law director, was the preferred candidate of a five-member screening committee and was voted by the full caucus to the position, said Pete Shipley, a caucus spokesman.

Blair will start his new job next week, Shipley said.

Blair was among six candidates who applied for the position.

He will fill Holmes’ unexpired term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020.

Holmes, a Girard Democrat, resigned May 1, four months into his second two-year term, to take a job on the Ohio Parole Board that pays $87,755 annually.

The state representative position has an annual base-pay salary of $63,007 with additional money for those who serve in leadership spots on House committees.

The 63rd District includes all or parts of Bazetta, Brookfield, Cortland, Girard, Fowler, Hartford, Hubbard [both city and township], Liberty, Lordstown, McDonald, Newton Falls, Newton Township, Niles, Vernon, Vienna and Weathersfield.