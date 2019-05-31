Bill Gaither coming to Packard hall

WARREN

Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band will come to Packard Music Hall, 1701 Mahoning Ave., for a 6 p.m. concert on Oct. 12.

Tickets are $24.50 (groups of 10 or more), $25.50 (senior citizens and children), $28.50, $38.50 and $72.50 (fees may apply) and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 10 at ticketmaster.com and the Packard box office.

An online only presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 7 at ticketmaster.com. Use the password PACKARD.