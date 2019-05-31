Trial date set on 101 counts of purported corrupt activity


May 31, 2019 at 12:04p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The judge overseeing the cases of ex-Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone, former city Finance Director David Bozanich and downtown developer Dominic Marchionda set a June 1, 2020, trial date.

The three and several companies owned by Marchionda were indicted Aug. 20, 2018, on 101 counts of purported corrupt activity. They’ve all pleaded not guilty.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney today met with attorneys for the defendants and Dan Kasaris, a special assistant county prosecutor and senior assistant state attorney general, to discuss trial scheduling.

Judge Sweeney said a trial could take a month.

Also, Sammarone has requested a separate trial from the others. Kasaris has until the end of June to file an objection to the request if the state chooses that option.

