UPDATE | Death toll in Va. shooting now at 12

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The number of death increased to 12 in the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center. Six others received serious injuries. Police shot the suspected shooter, described as a disgruntled former worker.

9:29 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is devastated by the shooting that left 11 dead at a Virginia Beach municipal center and is offering the state's full support to shooting survivors and relatives of the victims.

Northam said in a statement today he was in Virginia Beach with law enforcement officials. He said the entire state is "devastated by the tragic shooting" and he decried the "unspeakable, senseless violence."

The White House issued a statement saying that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting "and continues to monitor the situation." Police killed the suspected shooter.

Democratic presidential hopefuls New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and California Sen. Kamala Harris, were also among those who condemned the shooting.

Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams says he is praying for his city and all of the victims and their families.

Williams recently held a three-day music festival in the city.

Williams noted the city's resilience, and said its people will "come out of this stronger than before."

7:46 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A longtime, disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach this afternoon, killing 11 people before police fatally shot him, authorities said.

Six other people were wounded in the shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera.

Five patients were being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth was being transferred to the Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Healthcare tweeted.

The shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal center, which is adjacent to City Hall. The building houses the city's public works, public utilities and planning departments, according to City Councilwoman Barbara Henley, who arrived at City Hall building about 4 p.m. just after the shooting.

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant who works in the building where the shooting happened, said she heard gunshots, called 911 and barricaded a door.

"We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe," she said. "We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn't real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots."

She said she texted her mom, telling her that there was an active shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police. Banton works in an office of about 20 people that is part of the public works department.

"Thank God my baby is OK," Banton's mother, Dana Showers, said.

Cervera identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department. He did not release his name.

Christina Pullen, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk, said the bureau is assisting.

7:01 p.m.

