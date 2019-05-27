Trump ends Japan visit; rifts with US remain


May 27, 2019 at 7:13p.m.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO

President Donald Trump appears to have offered little to reassure Japanese leaders on some of their key worries as he wraps up a four-day state visit.

Trump is concluding his Japanese trip with rifts still evident between the two countries on trade and North Korea.

Japan had rolled out the red carpet for Trump, including a showy visit with Japan’s new emperor. But the visit has also seen Trump play down the significance of North Korean missile tests that have rattled Japan, and renew his threats of tariffs on Japanese auto imports.

The president and Melania Trump are due to take part in a Memorial Day ceremony aboard a U.S. battleship before leaving the region.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500