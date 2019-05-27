Ursuline boys tennis finishes as the runner up at team tourney
Vindy Staff
PLAIN CITY
Ursuline’s boys tennis team finished as the runner up in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association’s 2019 Boys Team Tennis Tournament in the Elysium Raquet Club on Sunday.
The Irish — who were the first Youngstown-area team to advance to the tournament’s finals — fell to Wellington, 3-0. Earlier on Sunday, the Irish defeated Ottawa Hills, 3-0.
The team finish comes after Saturday’s OHSAA state tournament, where junior Greg Morgione was the Division II singles runner-up after an injury kept him out of the final. Morgione participated in the team tournament on Sunday after he was briefly hospitalized with cramps.
