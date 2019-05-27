For some at Mooney, today's commencement is end of era

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Jena Johnson said the commencement today for Cardinal Mooney High School's Class of 2019 was nice, and she’s very proud of her little sister, graduate Joclynn Thompson.

Phillip Keffler echoed Johnson’s pride for his son, Jack Keffler.

“It just feels great,” Phillip Keffler said.

Jennifer Keffler, Jack’s mother, noted that both her and Phillip Keffler graduated from Mooney and with Jack graduating, it was the end of an era.

Students were even more excited than their parents.

“Today was my best day ever in my life,” said graduate Tanijha Kinard. “I had the most fun and interesting time at Cardinal Mooney the past four years.”

A total of 102 Mooney seniors took part in graduation ceremonies this afternoon at Stambaugh Auditorium. Their peers from Ursuline High School would follow suit with a graduation ceremony there later in the afternoon.