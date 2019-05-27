Judge: Cuyahoga's property tax error cost taxpayers millions


May 26, 2019 at 4:29p.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge says about 3,000 Ohio property owners are owed millions because of a decade-old error calculating property taxes.

Cuyahoga County Judge John O'Donnell says members of a class-action lawsuit alleging property tax overcharging in 2009, 2010 and 2011 are owed $3.9 million in restitution.

The judge said in a ruling last month that the award includes more than $870,000 in interest. O'Donnell said attorneys representing the taxpayers should receive half the amount or about $2.4 million of the total.

The Plain Dealer reports the county disagrees with the ruling and has appealed.

Taxpayers who sued blamed erroneous tax bills and delays in a county tax revision board's administrative process.

The county says that property owners could have used the administrative process to sort out discrepancies in property tax bills.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000