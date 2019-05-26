10 wounded as gunmen open fire outside New Jersey bar
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say at least two gunmen fired into a crowd outside a bar in New Jersey's capital city, wounding 10 people, two critically, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a vehicle pulled up to the corner outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar in Trenton at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday and fired more than 30 shots before fleeing.
Five men and five women were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of the male victims were listed in critical but stable condition while the others were in stable condition.
Police Director Sheilah Coley said the victims were "just out for a night of fun and then it turned into a night of violence." Police were examining surveillance footage to locate the vehicle.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 18, 2018 midnight
Arts festival on verge of shutdown before shootings occurred
- May 26, 2019 midnight
Great Lakes colder than normal over long holiday weekend
- November 18, 2006 midnight
Shooting, stabbing mar game sales
- April 30, 2014 midnight
FedEx worker opens fire at facility, kills self
- June 17, 2018 5:12 p.m.
22 wounded after gunfire erupts at NJ arts fest
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.