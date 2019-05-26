YPD, agents find drugs, cash
YOUNGSTOWN
Police and parole agents doing a home visit about 9:35 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 4100 block of Euclid Avenue on the East Side found two scales, a large amount of cocaine and $10,504 cash.
Ike Lake, 33, was arraigned Friday in municipal court on a second degree felony charge of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The drugs were found in the basement, reports said. Bond was set Friday at 10 percent of $10,000.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 14, 2016 12:02 a.m.
YPD finds 88 bags of crack, 3.8k in cash
- June 15, 2018 midnight
YPD finds guns, drugs, cash serving warrants
- May 2, 2019 11:15 a.m.
YPD raids two houses
- November 4, 2017 midnight
YPD arrests four on drug charges
- November 8, 2018 10:52 a.m.
YPD finds cash, guns and drugs; makes arrest
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.