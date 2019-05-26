Dem party seeks Girard council seat replacement
GIRARD
Trumbull County Democratic Party Chairman Dan Polivka has accepted the resignation of William Ryser from the position of Girard city Councilman at-large. If you are a registered Democrat who lives in Girard and have an interest in serving this role through the duration of the term ending Dec. 31, 2019, submit a letter of interest to the Trumbull County Democratic Party secretary, 7810 Castlerock Drive NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 15, 2014 12:05 a.m.
Eleven Democrats applied for the vacant Trumbull County commissioner’s job
- August 8, 2017 6:49 p.m.
Trumbull Dems select Barry Profato for Niles council at-large seat on fall ballot
- December 22, 2009 10:19 p.m.
Trumbull Dems to replace Hubbard mayor, elections post
- February 11, 2010 9:52 a.m.
Trumbull Dems meet on Feb. 17 to fill vacant Niles City Council seat
- May 25, 2011 12:02 a.m.
Dems seek to replace Yemma
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.