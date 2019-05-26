Dem party seeks Girard council seat replacement

GIRARD

Trumbull County Democratic Party Chairman Dan Polivka has accepted the resignation of William Ryser from the position of Girard city Councilman at-large. If you are a registered Democrat who lives in Girard and have an interest in serving this role through the duration of the term ending Dec. 31, 2019, submit a letter of interest to the Trumbull County Democratic Party secretary, 7810 Castlerock Drive NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.