All 125 East graduates qualify for YStar scholarships

YOUNGSTOWN

Just three years after a large fight closed down East High School for two days, all of its graduates qualify for Y-Star Scholarships.

The Youngstown Foundation provides the last-dollar scholarships of up to $3,000 each to Youngstown City School District graduates who graduate in four years and maintain a 2.0 GPA.

All of East’s 2019 graduates, about 125, qualify. The scholarships are awarded to YCSD graduates who attend either Youngstown State University or Eastern Gateway Community College.

“It’s really a remarkable the transformation that’s occurred at East over the last few years,” said CEO Krish Mohip. “When I first arrived in Youngstown, I heard about the so-called riot in March 2016 at East and how things were out of control at the school.”

The CEO returned the district to a neighborhood schools model, hired new building administrators, started ninth-grade academies at both traditional high schools and resurrected the long-standing East Golden Bears mascot that had been abandoned several years before.

“The change in the culture and climate of East as well as many of our other buildings has improved dramatically and that credit goes to the administrators who set the tone for the buildings as well as teachers and other school personnel,” Mohip said. “And of course, we have great students throughout YCSD.”

To commemorate its 100th anniversary, the foundation doubled the scholarship to a maximum $6,000 this year, Janice Strasfeld, the foundation’s executive director, announced at East’s and Chaney’s commencement exercises Thursday.

Of Chaney’s 147 graduates, 144 qualified for the YSTAR scholarships and all 61 of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School’s 2019 graduates qualified.