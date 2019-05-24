Youngstown Wine and Jazz Fest tickets on sale
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Wine and Jazz Fest, featuring Norman Brown, will take place July 13 at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.
Tickets are $10 and $25 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and the Covelli Centre box office.
