Youngstown Wine and Jazz Fest tickets on sale


May 23, 2019 at 12:54p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Wine and Jazz Fest, featuring Norman Brown, will take place July 13 at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

Tickets are $10 and $25 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and the Covelli Centre box office.

