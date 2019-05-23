Youngstown offers civil service test for police officers
YOUNGSTOWN — The city is offering a civil service test for police officers.
The written test is at 10 a.m. July 13 at the Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St. Those who pass the written exam will also have to pass a physical fitness test, to be given at a later date, to be eligible for appointment.
Applications for the job will be accepted at the city’s civil service commission office on the 7th floor of city hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Applications will be accepted weekdays from June 24 through July 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Only the first 200 applications will be accepted so the period to apply will end early if 200 are received.
The starting annual salary is $31,062.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 5, 2011 12:03 a.m.
Youngstown police hiring policy changed
- June 13, 2011 12:01 a.m.
Youngstown to offer test for firefighters
- February 16, 2016 midnight
Police trying to get word out on entry-level police exam
- May 4, 2010 midnight
Civil Service exams
- June 23, 2011 6:14 a.m.
Hubbard civil service tests July 30
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.