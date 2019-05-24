Wagon Wheel has 24 hours to make repairs
BOARDMAN — Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin gave the owners of Wagon Wheel Motel 24 hours to make necessary repairs before issuing a temporary restraining order.
Boardman fire chief Mark Pitzer said that repairs need to be made to the roof, and the electrical system must be inspected.
“It’s a really tall order,” Pitzer said.
Pitzer requested a temporary restraining order Wednesday, noting that the property poses a risk to visitors.
