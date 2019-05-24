Trumbull grand jury indicts man for tavern shooting, robbery

WARREN — A Trumbull County grand jury today indicted a man on eight counts of attempted murder and eight counts of felonious assault for firing a gun inside a city bar earlier this month.

The grand jury also indicted Ryan Rulong, 27, on a charge of aggravated robbery for the robbery of a Howland gas station on East Market Street.

Rulong is accused of firing several shots May 10 at the University at Larchmont tavern on Larchmont Avenue. A couple of days later, he is accused of robbing the gas station.

After the robbery, Rulong was caught by police and he admitted to the shooting, reports said.

At the tavern, Rulong had words with someone after he fell down while trying to climb a fence. He drove back more than an hour later and fired several shots at the tavern.

Three people were struck by bullets and one person was injured by glass. They were all treated and released.

He has been in the Trumbull County jail on $750,000 bond since his arrest.