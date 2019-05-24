Springfield edges Warren JFK in baseball district final
STRUTHERS — Springfield defeated Warren JFK 8-7 to win a Division IV district title tonight at Cene Park.
The Tigers will meet the Mathews Mustangs in a regional semifinal next Thursday at Strongsvlle High School.
Mathews beat Bristol 4-2 today to win a district championship at Fairport Harbor.
Return to Vindy.com and read Friday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
