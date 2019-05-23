'PURE EVIL' | Man pleads guilty to stabbing 1-year-old to death

YOUNGSTOWN — A Campbell man today pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to stabbing his 1-year-old daughter to death.

Marc Flora, 30, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated murder.

Flora pleaded guilty to the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jane Flora, who was found stabbed to death on a changing table in her Penhale Avenue home. The girl was stabbed eight times with a hunting knife.

Flora had entered an insanity plea, but the second of two evaluations found he was sane.

The mother of the baby wrote a statement to the court and the baby's uncle also made a statement.

Flora declined an opportunity to speak.

But Judge Krichbaum had plenty to say.

"This is pure evil," he said. "This is Michael Myers kind of stuff here."

Prosecutors said that they offered the sentence that they did because Flora took responsibility for his actions and spared the family a trial.