Online-only ticket sale starts for Ghost concert at Covelli
YOUNGSTOWN — The online-only presale for tickets for the Oct. 10 Ghost concert at Covelli Centre is taking place today until 10 p.m.
Go to ticketmaster.com and use the password FAITH.
The general ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli box office.
