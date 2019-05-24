Ohio Players will come to Youngstown Foundation Amp


May 23, 2019 at 12:50p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio Players will come to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Aug. 17.

Tickets are $10, $15 and $25 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and at the Covelli Centre box office.

The funk-soul-R&B band is best known for its string of 1970s hits, including “Fire” and “Love Rollercoaster.” The act includes Valley residents Billy Beck and Rick Ward.

