Youngstown Playhouse to bring back ‘Mamma Mia!’


May 22, 2019 at 5:20p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Playhouse will bring back its hit production of “Mamma Mia!” this summer.

The musical had its Valley premiere at the Playhouse ln November and drew sold-out houses.

With a few exceptions, the same cast will return.

Seven performances are scheduled: 7:30 p.m. July 12-14 and 19-20; and 2:30 p.m. July 14 and 21.

Tickets are $15 ($12 for senior citizens and students) and are now on sale; call 330-788-8739 or go to theyoungstownplayhouse.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$609000