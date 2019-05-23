Youngstown Playhouse to bring back ‘Mamma Mia!’
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Playhouse will bring back its hit production of “Mamma Mia!” this summer.
The musical had its Valley premiere at the Playhouse ln November and drew sold-out houses.
With a few exceptions, the same cast will return.
Seven performances are scheduled: 7:30 p.m. July 12-14 and 19-20; and 2:30 p.m. July 14 and 21.
Tickets are $15 ($12 for senior citizens and students) and are now on sale; call 330-788-8739 or go to theyoungstownplayhouse.com.
