Trio gets 8 years for January armed robbery at Taco Bell

YOUNGSTOWN — Three men accused of an armed robbery and chase in January at the Youngstown-Poland Road Taco Bell pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jayquan McMullen, 21, of Taft Avenue; his brother, Trevon McMullen, 32, of Cameron Avenue; and Kalilo Robinson, 22, of Pasadena Avenue all entered pleas before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on sentences of eight years for all defendants.

Police said two of the men went inside the restaurant Jan. 16, dragged a customer at gunpoint to the back and herded employees at gunpoint as well.

Police chased a waiting car the men ran to and stopped it in Struthers. Robinson and Jayquan NcMullen were caught there; Trevon McMullen was arrested about a week later.