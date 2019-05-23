Summer Fun - Your guide to the Valley's events this season

MAY 25

Re-Issue and Vegas Band, 8 p.m., Magic Tree, 7463 South Ave., Youngstown.

Faux Fighters with Dirty Deeds, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $8. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Big Rigs Power Pulls, 6:30 p.m., Trumbull County Fairgrounds, 899 Everett Hull Road, Cortland.

MAY 26

Blessing of the Bikes, 10 a.m., Magic Tree, 7463 South Ave., Youngstown. Pastor Brenda Rider will bless bikes. Featuring live music by Jen Carey at 11 a.m.

Leanne Binder with Rajma, 1 p.m. White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Road, Canfield.

MAY 27

Val the Polka Gal’s Memorial Day dance, 1 to 7 p.m., SNPJ Farm, 10946 Heath Road, Kirtland. Featuring Fred Ziwich and the ISM and the Rob DeBlander Orchestra.

MAY 30

John Reese Project, 7 p.m., Magic Tree, 7463 South Ave., Youngstown.

Canfield Community Concert Band, 7 p.m., Copeland Oaks Retirement Community, 800 S. 15th St., Sebring.

MAY 31

The Classics, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

JUNE 1

Muskies, Inc. Cleveland, chapter 23, presents Kids Fishing Derby, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Harry Meshel Park Picnic Area, Lake Milton State Park, 2323 Grandview Road, Lake Milton. Children 16 years and younger can learn fishing techniques.

Quakertown Super Kids soap box derby, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broadway Ave., Salem. Free.

Hollywood Nights with ReBeats, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $10. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Vegas Band, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

JUNE 2

County Mayo, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

JUNE 4

Sunshine Riders, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

JUNE 5

Salem Quaker City Band, 7 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Music in the Park, 4 to 8 p.m., Wick Park, Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Featuring Night Breeze, Charisma, MC Jody B and Greg “Dr. G” Johnson. Bring canned goods to donate to Second Harvest.

Following June, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

JUNE 6

Del Sinchak Band, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

BonJourney, 7 p.m., Hollywood Gaming casino, 655 N. Canfield Niles Road, Austintown. Free admission.

Following June, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

JUNE 7

Common Ground, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

JUNE 8

Leanne Binder & Rajma, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

JUNE 9

Guys Without Ties, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Packard Band, 7 p.m., South Lawn Bandshell, W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

RBRM in concert, 7:30 p.m., Covelli Centre, Youngstown; ticketmaster.com.

JUNE 11

Train Wreck, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

JUNE 12

Justified, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

JUNE 13

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 7 p.m., Copeland Oaks, 800 S. Fifteenth St., Sebring.

Mahoning Valley Button Box Club, 7 p.m., Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Road, Struthers.

Rex Taneri, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

John Reese Project, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

JUNE 14-16

Mahoning Valley Players presents “Macbeth,” 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Judge Morley Pavilion, Mill Creek MetroParks, 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown. Free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

JUNE 14

The Prince Project, 8 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Cost is $30 per person. Call 330-259-0555 for reservations.

The Sensations, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

JUNE 15

Youngstown’s Total Package Band, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Boardman High School Pop/Rock Show, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

Rising Sun Music Festival, 4 to 11 p.m., Buffalo Hollow, 51367 Dickson Road, Petersburg. Featuring Michael Glabicki, Leo D’Angelo, Speedo Agreedo and more. For information, visit www.risingsunmusicfestival.com.

Perkins Rose Garden History and Tour, 11 a.m., Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Free of charge, but registration is required by calling 330-399-8807, ext. 200.

7 Bridges with Chris Higbee, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $10. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Youngstown Flea, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 110 Freeman Alley, Youngstown.

Michael Stanley and Donnie Iris, 7:30 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

JUNE 16

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 2:30 p.m., Assumption Village, 9800 Market St., North Lima.

Scrappers Home Opener, 6 p.m., Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd., Niles. For information, call 330-505-0000.

Wrangler Band, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

JUNE 17

Canfield Community Band, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “Back to the Future,” 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

JUNE 18

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

JUNE 19

The Jack Vasko Band, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

JUNE 20

Creedence Revived, 7 p.m., Hollywood Gaming casino, 655 N. Canfield Niles Road, Ausitintown. Free admission.

B@B: After Dark, 7 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Featuring The Shootouts with Marc Lee Shannon. Cost is $10 per person. Call 330-259-0555 for information.

Jim Frank Combo, 7 p.m., Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St., Struthers.

John Grahovac, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Guys Without Ties, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

JUNE 21

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 7 p.m., Omni Manor Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, 3245 Vestal Road, Youngstown.

Acoustic Jones, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

JUNE 22

Dominic Tocco, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Family Fun Night, Boardman Park, 4375 Boardman Poland Road.

Cin City & the Saints, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Disco Inferno with Old Skool, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $8. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Hooked on Fishing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield. The MetroParks Police will teach children about fishing. Call the MetroParks Police at 330-740-7102 for information. Free of charge.

Gucci Mane, 7 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

JUNE 22-23

Family Camp in the Park, 9 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday, Wick Recreation Area, Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Fee is $10 if registered, $15 if not registered. Children under 2 enter free. Tent rental is available for $15 per tent, while supplies last. Register by calling 330-740-7114 by June 16.

JUNE 23

Lake Milton Association presents Dance at the Amphitheater, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Lake Milton State Park, 2323 Grandview Road, Lake Milton. Featuring Four Lane Highway.

Youngstown Saxon Band, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Packard Band, 7 p.m., South Lawn Bandshell, W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

Tropical Buffett Bash, noon to 7 p.m., Mastropietro Winery, 14558 Ellsworth Road, Berlin Center.

JUNE 24

The Jack Vasko Band, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “Creed 2,” 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

JUNE 25

Border Ride, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

JUNE 26

The Del Sinchak Band, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

JUNE 27

Justified, 7 p.m., Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St., Struthers.

Del Sinchak, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Root Theory, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

JUNE 28

Rudy & the Professionals, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown

Chicago, 8 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

JUNE 29

Muddy Cadillac, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Lionel Richie, 8 p.m., Covelli Centre, Youngstown; ticketmaster.com.

JUNE 30

Salem Quaker City Band, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Labra Brothers, 1 p.m. White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Road, Canfield.

JULY 1

Following June, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

JULY 2

Canfield Community Concert Band, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

JULY 3

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 7 p.m., Mill Creek Park, Judge Morley Pavilion, 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown.

Kansas, 8 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Cost is $49-$99 per person. For information, call 330-259-0555.

Independence Day Celebration featuring the River City Brass Band and fireworks, 7:30 p.m., Brittain Lake, Westminster College, 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington, Pa.

The Jim Frank Combo, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

JULY 4

Packard Band concert and fireworks, 8 p.m., South Lawn Bandshell, W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

Val the Polka Gal’s Independence Day dance, 1 to 7 p.m., SNPJ Farm, 10946 Heath Road, Kirtland. Featuring Klancnik and Friends, with Brian O’Boyle and the Del Sinchak Orchestra.

JULY 5

Common Ground, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Phil Gonzalez, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Earth Wind and Fire, 8 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

JULY 5 and 7

Mahoning Valley Players presents “Macbeth,” 8 p.m., Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. Free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

JULY 5-7

The Idora Park Experience Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 4450 S. Turner Road, Canfield. For information, email theidoraparkexperience@gmail.com or call Jim at 330-774-4107

JULY 6

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 8 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road (followed by fireworks).

The Big Band Sound of Packard, 7:30 p.m., South Lawn Bandshell, W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

Queen Nation with The Michael Weber Show, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $8. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Vegas Band, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Mahoning Valley Button Box Club, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

East Wind, 5-9 p.m., Mosquito Lake Marina, state Route 305, Bazetta.

JULY 7

Lake Milton Association presents Swing at the Amphitheater, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Milton State Park, 2323 Grandview Road, Lake Milton. Featuring DJ Carl Severino.

Dick Tady Orchestra, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Dixieland Band concert, 1 p.m., South Lawn Bandshell, W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

Cin City & the Saints, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

JULY 8

Srathgheny Instructors Concert, 8 p.m., Anderson Amphitheater, Westminster College, 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington, Pa. Featuring Melinda Crawford Perttu and David Gardner. Rain site will be Orr Auditorium.

Dixieland Dandies, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “Star Trek” (2009), 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

JUly 9

Sound Bite, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

JULY 10

Cosmos Cats, 7 p.m., Judge Morley Pavilion, Mill Creek MetroPark, 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown.

Backbeat, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

JULY 11

Following June, 7 p.m., Ramsay Memorial Pavilion, corner of Fifth St. and Ohio Ave., McDonald.

Bill Bevec, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

JD Eicher, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

JULY 12

Candlebox, 7 p.m., Hollywood Gaming casino, 655 N. Canfield Niles Road, Austintown. Tickets are $40 at hollywoodmahoningvalley.com.

John Gabriele, 7 p.m., Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Road, Struthers.

Strathgheny Fiddlers Concert, 8 p.m., Anderson Amphitheater, Westminster College, 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington, Pa. Rain site will be Orr Auditorium.

Cin City & the Saints, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

John Gabriele, 7 p.m., Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Road, Struthers.

JULY 13

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 11 a.m., Youngstown State University, 1 University Plaza.

Uptown Funk with Guys Without Ties, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $10. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

The Classics, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Majestic (Journey tribute), 5-8 p.m., Mosquito Lake Marina, state Route 305, Bazetta.

Youngstown Flea, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 110 Freeman Alley, Youngstown.

JULY 14

Tom Todd “The Amazing One-Man Band,” 6 p.m., Vienna Center gazebo. Concert is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

Reese’s Pieces Little Big Band, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Winds at the Winery, 1 p.m., Mastropietro Winery, 14558 Ellsworth Road, Berlin Center. Featuring seven local ensembles and bands, food, 50/50 drawing and a raffle.

JULY 14

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

JULY 15

The Del Sinchak Band, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “Spirited Away,” 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

JULy 16

The Wrangler Band, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

JULY 17

The Michael Weber Show, 7 p.m., Judge Morley Pavilion, Mill Creek MetroPark, 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown.

Sara Warner & Friends, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

JULY 18

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 6:30 p.m., Park Vista of Youngstown, 1216 Fifth Ave.

B@B: After Dark, 7 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Featuring Howard and the Point Five Band. Cost is $10. For information, call 330-259-0555.

The Rex Taneri Combo, 7 p.m., Ramsay Memorial Pavilion, corner of Fifth St. and Ohio Ave., McDonald.

Mahoning Valley Button Box Club, 7 p.m., Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St., Struthers.

Jim Frank Combo, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

JULY 19

Black Wolf & the Thief, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Kids Fun and Safety Day, 6 to 9 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland. Featuring educational exhibits, pony rides, games, bounce house and more.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “Jurassic Park,” 9 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, 300 S. Phelps St.

JULY 20

Wrestling Under the Stars, 7:30 p.m., Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd., Niles.

ZOSO with Huckin Fillbillys and Save the Frogs, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $8. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Youngstown’s Total Package Band, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

JULY 21

Jim Frank Combo, 6 p.m., Vienna Center gazebo. Concert is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

Backbeat, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Packard Band, 7 p.m., South Lawn Bandshell, W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

JULY 22

Justified, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “The Sandlot,” 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

JUly 23

Leanne Binder, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

JULY 24

Chardon Polka Band, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

JULY 25

Stairway to Zeppelin, 7 p.m., Hollywood Gaming, 655 N. Canfield Niles Road, Youngstown. Free admission.

Justified, 7 p.m., Ramsay Memorial Pavilion, corner of Fifth St. and Ohio Ave., McDonald.

Following June, 7 p.m., Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St., Struthers.

Zaps, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Steve Vuich and the River Saints, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

JULY 26

Salem Quaker City Band, 7 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

The Sensations, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

JULY 27

Fins to the Left with My Drunk’n Uncle, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $8. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Howard & the Point 5 Band, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Northern Comfort, 5-9 p.m., Mosquito Lake Marina, state Route 305, Bazetta.

JULY 28

Boardman Summer Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Road Work Band, 6 p.m., Vienna Center gazebo. Concert is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 4 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road.

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Live music, 1 p.m. White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Road, Canfield.

JULY 29

The Butch Nichols Band, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “Beauty & the Beast” (1991), 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

JUly 30

Erie Heights Brass Ensemble, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

JULY 31

Blues Meets Girl, 7 p.m., Judge Morley Pavilion, Mill Creek MetroPark, 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown.

Cin City & the Saints, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

AUG. 1

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 6:45 p.m., Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, 5250 Windsor Way, New Middletown.

Canfield Community Concert Band, 6 p.m., Park Vista of Youngstown, 1216 Fifth Ave.

The Jim Frank Combo, 7 p.m., Ramsay Memorial Pavilion, corner of Fifth St. and Ohio Ave., McDonald.

The Rex Taneri Combo, 7 p.m., Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St., Struthers.

Steve Fazzini, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Boardman High Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

AUG. 2

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, Pa.

Common Ground, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Brett Eldredge, 7:30 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

AUG. 3

Back to School Bash, 11 a.m., Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles. Free face painting and kids craft. Jocko the Clown will make balloon animals.

Wish You Were Here with Morrison Hotel, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $10. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Vegas Band, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Rudy and the Professionals, 5-9 p.m., Mosquito Lake Marina, state Route 305, Bazetta.

AUG. 4

Full House, 6 p.m., Vienna Center gazebo. Concert is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

John Hampu Band, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Packard Band, 7 p.m., South Lawn Bandshell, W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

Nature Live! 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield. Children can learn about bugs, reptiles and raptors, and go on a bio hunt. Crafts, activities and more will be available. Held rain or shine. Call Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330-740-7116 for information.

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

AUG. 5

The Jim Frank Combo, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

aug. 6

Vegas Band, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

AUG. 7

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band concert, 6:30 p.m., Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, Pa.

Aftermath: Experience the 60s, 7 p.m., Judge Morley Pavilion, Mill Creek MetroPark, 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown.

Guys Without Ties, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

AUG. 8

Mr. Speed, 7 p.m., Hollywood Gaming casino, 655 N. Canfield Niles Road, Austintown. Free admission.

Terry Hitchcock, 7 p.m., Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Road, Struthers.

Mahoning Valley Concert Band, 7 p.m., Ramsay Memorial Pavilion, corner of Fifth St. and Ohio Ave., McDonald.

Terry Hitchcock, 7 p.m., Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Road, Struthers.

Phil Gonzalez, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Steve Fazzini, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

AUG. 9

Rudy & the Professionals, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

AUG. 10

The 7th annual Youngstown-Warren African-American Male Wellness 5K Walk & Run, 7 a.m., Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown. Free and open to the public. After the walk, there will be live entertainment. Call 330-788-1696 for information.

Leanne Binder & Rajma, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Cheeseburgers in Paradise (Jimmy Buffett tribute), 5-9 p.m., Mosquito Lake Marina, state Route 305, Bazetta.

The Music of Queen by the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

AUG. 11

Guys Without Ties, 6 p.m., Vienna Center gazebo. Concert is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

Salem High School Alumni Night, featuring the Class of ‘66 Band at 4 p.m. and Manhattan at 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Muddfest with Puddle of Mudd and more, 8 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

AUG. 12

The Girard Band, 7 p.m., Canfield Concert on the Green.

Youngstown Summer Movie Series: “School of Rock,” 9 p.m., outdoors at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

aug. 13

Jim Frank Combo, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

AUG. 14

The Roadwork Band, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

AUG. 15

B@B: After Dark, 7 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Featuring Hoss & The Juggernauts. Cost is $10 per person. For information, call 330-259-0555.

The Mahoning Valley Button Box Club, 7 p.m., Ramsay Memorial Pavilion, corner of Fifth St. and Ohio Ave., McDonald.

Rex Taneri, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Wrangler Band, 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

AUG. 16

Easy Street Productions, 7 p.m., Judge Morley Pavilion, Mill Creek MetroPark, 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown.

Elvis, Patsy Cline & Roy Orbison, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

AUG. 17

Escape, with Harvest, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $8. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Whiskey Park, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

Sidewinder band (classic rock), 5-9 p.m., Mosquito Lake Marina, state Route 305, Bazetta.

Youngstown Flea, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 110 Freeman Alley, Youngstown.

AUG. 18

Liverpool Lads, 6 p.m., Vienna Center gazebo. Concert is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

The Four Kings and the Queen, 6 p.m., Waterworth Park, 882 E. School St., Salem.

Packard Band, 7 p.m., South Lawn Bandshell, W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

AUG. 20

David Crosby, 8 p.m., Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. For tickets, call 877-987-6487.

aug. 20

Blue Siren, 7 p.m., Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown.

AUG. 21

Kelly Kriedler Dunlap, 7 p.m., Woodworth Park, 225 Warren Ave., Poland.

Hall and Oates, 7:30 p.m., Covelli Centre, Youngstown, ticketmaster.com.

AUG. 22

Jimmy and the Parrots, 7 p.m., Hollywood Gaming casino, 655 N. Canfield Niles Road, Austintown. Free admission.

Cin City & the Saints, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Community Swing Time Band, 6 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman.

AUG. 23

Cin City & the Saints, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

AUG. 23-25

Mahoning Valley Players presents “Antony & Cleopatra,” 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Judge Morley Pavilion, Mill Creek MetroParks, 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown. Free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

AUG. 24

Meet the YSU Marching Pride, 7:30 p.m., Stambaugh Stadium, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown. Preview the music the Pride will perform during football games. Marching Pride gear will be available for purchase. Free and open to the public. Canned good donations will be accepted.

King’s Highway with Rocky Mountain Way, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $5. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

Howard & the Point 5 Band, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

AUG. 25

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Live music, 1 p.m. White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Road, Canfield.

AUG. 27

Steely Dan, 8 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

AUG. 29

John Grahovac, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

AUG. 30

Acoustic Jones, 7 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

AUG. 30, SEPT. 1

Mahoning Valley Players presents “Antony & Cleopatra,” 8 p.m., Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. Free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

AUG. 31

Who’s Bad with BackTraxx, 5:30 p.m., River Rock at the Amp, Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Admission is $10. For information or tickets, visit riverrockattheamp.com.

AUG. 31

Youngstown’s Total Package Band, 8 p.m., Paradise Patio at Trax Lounge, 4250 New Road, Austintown.

SEPT. 1

Pentatonix, 7 p.m., Canfield Fair grandstand; ticketmaster.com.

Jazz in the Park, 3 to 7 p.m., B&O Station Commons Park, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

SEPT. 2

Val the Polka Gal’s Labor Day dance, 1 to 7 p.m., SNPJ Farm, 10946 Heath Road, Kirtland. Featuring the Frank Stanger Orchestra and the Eddie Rodick Orchestra.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias comedy show, 7 p.m., Canfield Fair grandstand; ticketmaster.com

SEPT. 5

Little Rock Country Band, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park, Sycamore Drive, Campbell.

Rob Thomas, 7:30 p.m., Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com.

SEPT. 7

Youngstown Flea, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 110 Freeman Alley, Youngstown.

Sept. 14

Lobster Fest and Clambake with A.C. Jones, 2-5 p.m., Mosquito Lake Marina, state Route 305, Bazetta.

OCT. 5

Youngstown Flea, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 110 Freeman Alley, Youngstown.