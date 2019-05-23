Ryan testifies to protect history of the steel industry
WASHINGTON
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today testified on his legislation to establish the Steel Valley National Heritage Area to preserve and protect the history of the steel industry in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Ryan of Howland, D-13th, testified before House Natural Resources Committee’s National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands Subcommittee on his legislation for this National Heritage Area. Introduced with U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler, Pa., R-16th, this legislation would designate Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania as the Steel Valley National Heritage Area.
It would also establish a commission of Ohioans and Pennsylvanians with knowledge of historic preservation, natural resources conservation, economic development and tourism, organized labor, the arts, and local communities. In addition to developing and implementing a management plan, the commission would be tasked with integrating and promoting industrial steel and manufacturing-related heritage sites, cultural initiatives, and recreational opportunities within the National Heritage Area.
