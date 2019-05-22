Ryan proposal would protect infants, animals in hot cars
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will announce today a proposal to protect children and animals in hot cars.
He’s cosponsoring the legislation with U.S. Rep. Jan. Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat.
The proposal would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a rule requiring cars to be equipped with a system to alert the drive if a passenger remains in the back seat when a car is turned off.
On average, 38 children die from heat-related deaths while inside vehicles annually, according to Ryan’s office.
