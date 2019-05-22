Police looking for parents of found boy

WARREN

Police are looking for the parents of a small boy who was found wandering around about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Mahoning Avenue NW.

A nurse on her lunch break spotted the child, about 3 years old, walking along a fence between North and Freeman streets.

The nurse asked the child where his home was and the child pointed at every home on Freeman Street, reports said. The nurse knocked on doors but could find no one who claimed to see the child.

She took the child back to her workplace and called police. Reports said the clothes the child had on were dirty and inside out, and he had dirt on his hands and around his mouth, as well as mud.

Trumbull County Children Services took custody of the child, reports said.