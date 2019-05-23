Fire department requests restraining order against Wagon Wheel
BOARDMAN
Boardman Fire Department has requested a temporary restraining order against the Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street, said fire Chief Mark Pitzer.
He will present his case to Judge Durkin at a hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday.
After the fire department found safety violations during an inspection March 28, the owners of Wagon Wheel did not make the necessary repairs.
Pitzer said that, as a result, it is not safe for people who stay there.
