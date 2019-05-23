Construction worker struck on Route 304 in Liberty
LIBERTY
A construction worker was struck on state Route 304 on the west end toward Girard Wednesday afternoon according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A trooper said the worker had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Charges have not been filed at this time.
