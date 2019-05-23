Bond set for former YSU football player
YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set at 10 percent of $5,000 for a former Youngstown State University football player accused of fondling a woman May 13.
Judge Renee DiSalvo set the bond for Lamont Ragland, 21, who was arraigned in municipal court today on a fourth degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition for an incident at the University Edge apartments. The court’s pretrial services program recommended no bond, but Judge DiSalvo not only gave Ragland a bond, but also ordered he placed on electronically monitored house arrest if he posts bond.
Ragland, who has no prior criminal record, was arrested by university police Tuesday after they filed a complaint Monday in municipal court.
