Body found in Mahoning River
WARREN
Police and the Trumbull County Coroner are investigating after a body was found about 7 p.m. Tuesday floating in the Mahoning River near Perkins Park.
Reports said a man who was at the park to attend a softball game went to urinate on the riverbank, and he saw body in the river next to a downed tree.
The man waited for police to arrive, flagged them down and showed them where the body was, reports said.
The body was removed from the river by the fire department after it was photographed by crime scene personnel, reports said.
There was no identification on the body, but a backpack was found nearby, also caught in a downed tree, reports said.
