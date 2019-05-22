Struthers council mulls high grass complaints

STRUTHERS

Messy lawns were the topic of conversation Tuesday night during city council’s caucus.

Bob Norris, the city’s safety service director, said he’s issued at least 50 citations for high grass since the city began issuing citations earlier this month, and he anticipates more are coming.

Grass cutting was a point of contention for the council members during the caucus, as they voiced frustration with how to keep on top of repeat offenders and absent — and in some cases, deceased — homeowners.

Ideas ranging from raising the fines on high grass citations to pummeling offenders with weekly citations were discussed, but the council agreed that no solid action could be suggested before meeting with the city’s Law Director John Zomoida.

The issue will be discussed during the city’s next zoning committee meeting on June 5 in the caucus chambers at 6:15 p.m.