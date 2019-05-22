State and business officials discuss Workhorse deal

COLUMBUS

State Sen. Sean O’ Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, hosted meetings Tuesday in his office with business and state officials to discuss Workhorse and its interest in purchasing the idled Lordstown General Motors facility.

Involved in the business discussions were Senate President Larry Obhof of Ashtabula, Sen. Mike Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber President James Dignan, former Workhorse CEO/founder Steve Burns and current CEO Duane Hughes, along with representatives from General Motors and JobsOhio.com.

Workhorse is a Cincinnati-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in electric delivery trucks.

Rulli said he was impressed by the capabilities of Workhorse’s products.

“They are becoming a leader in the industry,” he said.

Details haven’t been revealed about a new company Workhorse has created that would be involved in acquiring the Lordstown plant.

O’Brien said he remains cautiously optimistic about the deal.

“In order for it to work, there are several steps that have to be taken,” he said. “There are the talks with the UAW and General Motors to take into consideration. There are still funding issues that are out there.”

