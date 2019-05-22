Ryan hopeful spending package will benefit Vienna air base

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said today that $300 million included in a spending package approved by the House Appropriations Committee will hopefully go toward the purchase of four C-130J aircrafts at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

“Youngstown is in a really good position to get these planes,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

The bill still needs approval from the full House and then the U.S. Senate. That could be done by the fall, Ryan said.

The Air Force makes the decision on where the C-130J planes will go, but Ryan said he put the provision in the bill and is optimistic they’ll go to the local air serve base.

Also in the bill that passed the committee is $20 million for additive manufacturing that Ryan said could help fund America Makes – National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute in downtown Youngstown, and $10 million for business technology programs that could help fund the Tech Belt Innovation Center in downtown Youngstown, Ryan said. Also in a separate appropriations bill is $2 million to cleanup the Mahoning River between Newton Falls and Warren that was also approved by the committee today, he said.