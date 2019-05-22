New YSU dorm would have 185 beds, 12 parking spots
The architecture firm developing a new housing complex for an estimated 185 Youngstown State University students now says it won’t come with commensurate parking.
Kevin Willis of Strollo Architects of Youngstown met Tuesday afternoon with city’s board of zoning appeals on several proposed variances for the $10 million Campus Lofts LLC property planned for the block at 235 Wick Ave. The only variance board members didn’t approve for recommendation to city council would have allowed the firm to scale back plans for 95 new parking spaces to only 12.
Board member and city Law Director Jeff Limbian said the board needs more time to review the proposal.
Neighbors to the proposed site told the board they’re concerned the plans would lead to improper parkers — even more than there already are.
Read MORE in Wednesday's VINDICATOR.
