McGahn defies subpoena, no-show at House hearing


May 21, 2019 at 10:22a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn is a no-show at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, defying a subpoena for his testimony.

President Donald Trump directed McGahn to ignore the committee’s subpoena to testify on Tuesday. A lawyer for McGahn said he would follow the president’s directive.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the committee will vote to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress if he did not testify. It is one of several actions against current and former members of the administration as Trump has said he will fight “all of the subpoenas.”

McGahn was a key witness in the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500