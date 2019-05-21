Ghost is coming to Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN
Ghost, the ghoulish and theatrical rock band from Sweden, will come to Covelli Centre on Oct. 10
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $29.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 24 at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and the Covelli box office. An online-only presale will take place May 23 from 10 a.;m. to 10 p.m.; use the password FAITH.
Opening act will be Nothing More.
