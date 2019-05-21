At abortion clinics, new laws sow confusion, uncertainty
By KIM CHANLDER and SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Abortion providers say the flurry of recent state laws restricting abortion has emboldened protesters and left patients confused.
Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have passed laws that prohibit abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Alabama's governor signed a measure making the procedure a felony in nearly all cases. Supporters of that law hope it will force the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.
None of the laws has taken effect, but abortion providers say they are still receiving calls from concerned patients to ask whether clinics are open and can still legally provide abortions. Some say they are facing bigger and more aggressive protests, though abortion opponents dispute that claim.
