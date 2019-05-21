40 graduate from Mahoning County High School
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County High School graduated 40 students in a jubilant and emotional ceremony Tuesday morning.
It was the school's 10th commencement in 11 years of operation, said school Superintendent Jennifer Merritt. This year's guest speakers were the Revs. Lewis Macklin and Kenneth Simon, the latter of whom urged outgoing students to "reach your potential."
The Bryn Mawr Avenue school's structure emphasizes credit recovery and drop-out prevention. This year's 40 graduates saw the curriculum through "while overcoming personal and academic challenges," reads a release from the school.
"Working cooperatively with Mahoning County High Schools and the Mahoning County Juvenile Court, the Mahoning County High School provides an alternative venue to ensure academic success for students who choose to rededicate themselves and commit to fulfilling the program's various requirements," reads the release. "Many graduates from previous years have matriculated to higher education programs and successful careers."
