Man arrested as Boardman firefighters battled blaze

BOARDMAN — A man was arrested this morning at an apartment complex on Mathews Road after he refused to comply with police while a fire was being fought, according to police reports.

While the building was engulfed in flames, police said Todd Moffie, 42, of Boardman, kept approaching the building and nearing the fire.

When he did not comply, police tried to arrest him, and used a electronic stun device when he resisted.

Police noted that he was “highly intoxicated.”

Moffie was arrested for misconduct at an emergency scene, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.