Liberty debuts new turf athletic field May 28

LIBERTY

The Liberty Local School District will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its new turf athletic field at the school stadium on May 28.

The school will also dedicate a new mascot statue that day.

The turf field is one product of the partnership between the school district and Guaranteed Clean Energy, a Columbus-based organization that assesses the energy infrastructure of a building, then creates a plan to upgrade the infrastructure.

The overall project cost for the clean energy project, which includes LED lighting, will be more than $2 million but will be paid for by the energy savings.

Superintendent Joseph Nohra said the field will enable sports teams and the marching band to use the field more throughout the year, noting that there were some band nights that were cancelled because the field was too muddy.

Having this field also cuts down on costs due to less maintenance.

“It lessens the carbon footprint and manpower needed to maintain the field,” he said.

He said the school district is growing its newer programs, such as the girl’s soccer team, and this project will help it to do that.