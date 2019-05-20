Fired McDonald's worker arrested after returning to work

BOARDMAN — A McDonald’s employee was arrested Saturday for trespassing after being terminated for screaming at customers and employees Friday, according to police reports.

The manager of the fast-food restaurant at 22 Boardman-Canfield Road received a call from Omar Dean, 44, of Youngstown, claiming to be someone else and saying that Dean was not fired and would show up to work.

Police found Dean in the back kitchen and wrestled and used an electronic stun gun on him, because he was resisting arrest.

Dean was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.