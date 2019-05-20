Another round of severe weather forecast for Southern Plains

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials closed schools, evacuated military aircraft and issued high-water warnings Monday with another round of severe weather potentially including tornadoes forecast for the Southern Plains.

School districts in Oklahoma City, nearby Norman and elsewhere canceled classes as forecasts also call for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph (128 kph) in Oklahoma. A flood watch is in effect for the greater Oklahoma City region. Strong winds and hail also are forecast for West Texas and other areas.

Tinker Air Force Base near Oklahoma City evacuated several planes to other military installations in anticipation of storm damage.

The National Weather Service said the storm system will move later Monday into western Arkansas. The threat of severe weather will continue into Tuesday.

It’s the latest round of severe weather to strike the region after a spate of tornadoes raked the Southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread damage and some people injured.

Energy companies in Oklahoma and Arkansas reported tens of thousands of customers were without power Saturday.

Tornadoes touched down Friday in Kansas and rural parts of Nebraska, tearing up trees and powerlines, and damaging some homes and farm buildings, according to the National Weather Service.

In Abilene, Texas, a city 150 miles west of Fort Worth, strong winds prompted the evacuation of a nursing home and left numerous homes and businesses damaged, according to the Abilene Reporter-News. A spokeswoman for the city said no deaths or serious injuries were reported.