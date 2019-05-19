Whistleblower in OSU sex assaults feels 'vindicated'

Associated Prss

COLUMBUS

The whistleblower credited with prompting an investigation of sexual abuse of students and athletes by a now-dead team doctor at Ohio State University says in a statement he feels “vindicated” but has mixed feelings about the law firm’s findings released Friday. Mike DiSabato, a former Ohio State wrestler, notified school officials in early 2018 about the abuse he and other athletes suffered at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss.